Meet Arjun Rampal as Rahul Sanghvi in action thriller 'Bhagavanth Kesari'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Actor Arjun Rampal is foraying into Tollywood with the highly anticipated action film Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer 'Bhagavanth Kesari.

Makers shared his character poster and introduced the actor as the menacing Rahul Sanghvi.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Rampal treated fans with his character poster.

Sharing the poster, "THE MENACING #RahulSanghvi from #BhagavanthKesari GET READY!!!!TRAILER TOMORROW @ 8:16 PM [?]Massive Release Worldwide on October 19th"

In the poster, Arjun looked dapper in an all-black outfit and had an intense look.

There are royal vibes with Arjun Rampal sitting on the throne.

The makers through the poster also announced the time to reveal the trailer.

The trailer will be out today at 8:16 PM.

As soon as the actor shared the poster, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, "[?]I am so excited."

"Finally ," another commented.

Few months ago, after wrapping up the film, Arjun took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures with Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Anil Ravipudi. He also penned a lengthy note expressing his working experience.

He wrote, "It's a wrap for me on my film #bhagwantkesari I was so nervous when I came here to shoot my first Telugu film. I can confidently say now that I have had an absolute blast filming it. All this would not have been possible without the energy of my big brother #balakrishna thank you bro for your amazing energy, love and of course my education in Hora. Love you."

He added, "Thank you my dear younger brother @anilravipudi you are crazy, cool and super talented. #Sahu my dear young producer, for making my life so easy, the whole team of #BhagwantKesari for your patience, support and love. Goodbye team #bhagwantkesari #19oct2023 Cinemalo Kaluddham. Love from me aka Rahul Sanghvi.#wrap #bhagwantkesari #hyderbad #ramojiraofilmcity."

Talking about 'Bhagwant Kesari', Anil Ravipudi wrote and directed the action comedy film. It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.

The movie stars Kajal Aggarwal playing the leading lady opposite Balakrishna, wherein Sreeleela will be seen in a vital role.

'Bhagavanth Kesari' is scheduled for theatrical release on October 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor