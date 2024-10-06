Meet Bigg Boss 18 first contestant Chahat Pandey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Salman Khan made a smashing entry in his signature style as a host of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 18'. He introduced the first contestant of the show, Hamari Bahu Silk fame Chahat Pandey.

Chahat set the stage on fire with her performance on Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

She also talked about her family and dedicated her success as an actor to her mother.

The theme of the Bigg Boss this year is "Time Ka Taandav," promising viewers an exhilarating blend of past, present, and future.

The grand premiere which is airing on Colors TV and JioCinema, offered a glimpse into the luxurious new house that contestants will call home.

Viewers were treated to an extensive tour showcasing a spacious living room, an expansive kitchen, and an intriguing confession room.

Notably, the house features a unique jail area designed to resemble a cave, adding an extra layer of excitement to the show.

During the premiere, Salman engaged in a captivating conversation with his past and future selves, creating a whimsical narrative around the theme.

The host expressed surprise when he encountered his AI-generated future self, who claimed he would still be hosting 'Bigg Boss' in its 38th season. "You must work hard and do the film 'Prem'," his past self advised.

As revealed in a behind-the-scenes clip shared by Colors TV, the show's tagline emphasized the chaos to come: "Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga!"

This season, Bigg Boss is set to unveil the contestants' futures, which stated, "Iss baar Bigg Boss jante hain gharwalon ka future."

Last year's winner, Munawar Faruqui, has set the bar high for this new cohort.

Adding a spiritual dimension to the premiere, spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya made an appearance as a guest.

Bigg Boss 18 is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with new drama, strategy, and with an intriguing theme of time travel.

