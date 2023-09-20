Meet Brothers fame Manmeet Singh brings Ganpati to his home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Meet Brothers fame Manmeet Singh celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing Ganpati at his home on Wednesday.

Dressed traditionally, Manmeet and his wife offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and performed aarti.

The musical maestro spoke toand shared his excitement for the event.

He said, “We do not bring Ganpati to demand anything. Whatever has happened in life last year, we bring Bappa home for that. It is a matter of great chance that whenever we ask from Ganpati will come out in a form. Every year some such miracle happens. Two years ago Ganpati had come and we got a very nice idol of him with a guitar.”

“Last year, we found Ganpati doing gym and this time Bappa has come on a tractor. It seems that with every year he comes, he leaves a message behind. We keep looking for the same message every year. The excitement remains and the fun remains sane when he comes in a different avatar.”

Meanwhile, brothers Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh make up the musical combo Meet Bros.

The famous songs by Meet Bros include ‘Baby Doll’ from ‘Ragini MMS 2’ and ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’ from ‘Roy.’ Kanika Kapoor contributes vocals to both tracks. The group won numerous accolades, including the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director, the Screen Award for Best Music Director, and the IIFA Award for Best Music Director.

They most recently composed the songs ‘Dil Ka Telephone 2.0,’ ‘Main Marjawangi,’ and ‘Jamnapar’ for the film ‘Dream Girl 2.’

They also did songs like ‘Sun Sajni’ and ‘Raat Baki’ from the movie ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’

