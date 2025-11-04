Meet Kariya: Producer, Entrepreneur and Founder of JOJO App

The name Meet Kariya has become a well-known name in the Gujarati film industry. Since the beginning he has been passionate about films and has been working for many years as a producer. Meet was focused, very hardworking, and never gave up on his dreams. He took a bold step and entered the world of production in Gujarati language after establishing a gujarati music label. Now his journey is new and successful and has opened many doors because of his perfect decision.

Meet Kariya, is also a founder of JOJO App along with Dhruvin Shah, Shlok Rathod and Jay Kariya. JOJO Entertainment is a platform that he created to create films with new ideas and strong storylines. As a producer, his big project was the film "Saiyar Mori Re." The movie was close to his heart, and he worked on it with full dedication. The film created a wave of excitement in the box office from the very first day of its release. Moreover, the song of that movie "Gori Tame Manda Lidha Mohi Raj" is still ruling all charts even after 2 years of release. People loved the story and the effort behind every detail. For Meet, this success was proof that hard work always pays off. The audience gave him all the love and support as he showed great courage and creativity.

Jojo Entertainment, a company founded by Meet, is already doing great work in the Gujarati industry. It was started with a dream of connecting cinema to all the people of different age groups. The aim of Jojo Entertainment is to bring meaningful stories to the screen and not only be entertaining. With the film "Saiyar Mori Re," the company has set high standards. Meet wants JOJO Entertainment to be a place where new talents can grow and where modern ideas can meet cultural values, along with films touching the hearts of people.

With one film already loved by audiences, Meet Kariya is becoming one of the most loved and promising producers. His journey shows that with proper vision and dedication, dreams can become reality. People are excited to see what more JOJO App can bring to the cinema in the future, as this is just the beginning. Meet Kariya's story is an inspiration to the people who wish to follow their passion and achieve success through hard work.