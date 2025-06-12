Meet new members of 'Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power' season 3

Los Angeles [US], June 12 : Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla and Adam Young have come on board for the third season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'.

Richardson will be a series regular, while Varla and Young will appear in recurring roles in Prime Video's show, according to Variety.

Richardson, a British actor with an extensive resume of stage roles, previously appeared in films such as "Daughter of the Bride," "The Independent," "Jack London's Martin Eden" and "Killer Among Us." His television credits include "Extraplotations," "Fantasy Island" and "The Last O.G."

Varla, also hailing from the U.K., has already been credited with voice work in "The Rings of Power." Some of his previous TV credits include "Andor," "Holby City," "Deep State," "Will" and "Strike Back." On the film side, Varla has appeared in "A Little Life" and stage-to-screen broadcasts of "Dara" and "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

Young, a London-based actor, is best known for playing Jim-Bob in the 2021 horror sequel "Don't Breathe 2." His TV credits include "Masters of the Air," "Romantic Getaway," "The Witcher: Blood Origin," and "EastEnders."

Other "Rings of Power" cast members include Charlie Vickers, Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Robert Strange and Markella Kavenagh.

"The Rings of Power" Season 3 is produced by showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay.

