Meet new members of 'The Stalemate'

Los Angeles [US], May 27 : The additional cast of the western comedy 'The Stalemate' has been announced.

Directed by Nicholas Arioli, 'The Stalemate' will now also feature Jeremy Bobb (Them), three-time Emmy nominee Anthony Carrigan (Superman), Emmy nominee Paul Sparks (The Better Sister), Critics Choice nom Shea Whigham (American Primeval), Giorgia Whigham (Ted), and two-time Emmy winner Tony Hale (Opus), as per Deadline.

Ben Foster, Manny Jacinto, and Fiona Shaw lead the cast. The film follows "a robber (Jacinto) and sheriff (Foster) who, out of bullets and far from town, must negotiate their way out of an absurd, unending chase in the Old West."

Producers on The Stalemate include Molly Conners and Amanda Bowers of Phiphen, Andrew Bosworth of Warden Shortbow, and Cari Tuna. Exec producers are Richard J. Berthy, Jane Sinisi, Linda L. Berthy, Wilson Rivas and Alex Spatt of Phiphen, Serkan Piantino, Emma Thorne, Annabel Teal, Foster, Christine Yi and Brian Nemes of Gold House, Jimmy Price and Javier Gonzalez. Range Select is handling worldwide sales, co-repping domestic with Phiphen.

