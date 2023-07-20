Meet Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new pet Gelato

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 : After dogs, Samantha Ruth Prabhu welcomed a cat in her fur family. The actor on Thursday introduced her new pet to her fans in a most adorable way.

The ‘Pushpa’ actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself and her cute cat named Gelato.

In the picture, with a glowing and no filter makeup look, Samantha is seen wearing a red printed night suit and cuddling with her cat.

It seems like her Thursday morning was overloaded with cuteness.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Gelato morning to you."

As soon as the picture was posted, the actor’s fans flooded the comment section with cute and hilarious messages.

One of the users wrote, “Good morning to you both.”

A user asked Samantha about her dogs Hash and Sasha and their reaction.

“Sam where is hash and sasha? .. Yesterday they both are feelings jealous about gelato 😂 bcz gelato is new member in your house!! Now they both are allowing gelato to sleep with you ah ??” comment read.

Another comment read, “Aaaaahhhh I'm soooo happy you got a kitty.”

Meanwhile, Samantha finished shooting for the action-packed 'Citadel'.

The actor will now take a brief break from acting to take care of her health as she is dealing with Myositis, an auto-immune condition.

Recently, Samantha's hair stylist and close friend Rohit Bhatkar confirmed her break via an emotional Instagram post.

"2 years, 1 sensational music video, 3 movies, 7 brand campaigns, 2 editorials and a lifetime of memories. We saw it all from sunny days to rainy days, From tears of joy and laughter to tears of pain and agony.From being confident to being vulnerable, From our highs to our lows and then back up. What a beautiful ride it has been with you. Certainly, one to remember," he wrote.

He continued saying, “As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more Strength and Power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam! Remember that ‘you are that wildflower which grew even after the forest fire’. Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever. Until next time friend."

Last year, Samantha revealed that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis' and broke her silence on her health update via her social media.

"A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," she had posted.

She also added, "I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. (black heart emoji). THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

She also went on a road trip followed by blessings at Golden Temple in Vellore.

Besides 'Citadel', Samantha will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in 'Kushi'. The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story.

