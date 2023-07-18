Meet the hip-hop dancers ready to battle it out on Hip Hop India

Amazon miniTV is all set to get the ball rolling and create waves in the dance community with its hip-hop-based dance reality show, Hip-Hop India. The platform has a glimpse of the contestants ready to set the stage on fire with their jaw-dropping performances. With anticipation already running high with the service unveiling Nora Fatehi and Remo D'Souza as the judges for India's first Hip Hop centric reality show, the preview has taken the excitement levels significantly higher!

The quick peek promo shows Nora and Remo being wow-ed by the performances as participants across multiple categories – Solo, Duo and Dance crews battle for the top honor. The high-energy video also shows host of the show, Wicked Sunny a.k.a Vikalp Dwivedi, encouraging the participants to give it their all. Hip Hop India will stream from 21 July.