Meezaan Jafri Brings Back the Charm of Hearty Romance in Raat Bhar Song from De De Pyaar De 2

Love is in the air with Meezaan Jafri and Rakul Preet Singh’s Raat Bhar song from De De Pyaar De 2. The soulful romantic track captures the blossoming chemistry between Meezaan and Rakul’s on-screen characters, and it brings back the nostalgia of hearty and lively romances. From stealing glances to holding hands to showcasing softness, Meezaan proves to be the heart of the song - just something that the audiences were waiting to experience.

From portraying the ideal man to setting thirst traps, Meezaan touches corners of his roles, all while hinting that there’s more to come when the film hits the big screens. Additionally, his chemistry with co-star Rakul Preet Singh shines for how natural it looks. Sung by Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev, Raat Bhar is beautifully penned by Kumaar and it already seems to be becoming the love song of the season!

The official trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 has struck a chord with the audiences for age-gap romance, humour and a whole lot of family drama. The storyline is enhanced with an exciting ensemble, including Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, Rakul Preet Singh and Javed Jaffrey. De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma and is set to release in theatres on 14th November 2025.

