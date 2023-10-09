Meezaan Jafri calls Amitabh Bachchan his "idol"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : Actor Meezaan Jafri is a huge fan of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He considers him as his idol.

"During the start of my career, I only used to watch Mr. Amitabh Bachchan's films, they really inspired me. Even today, I absolutely love the way he brings a certain energy as well as intensity on screen. I've always looked up to his roles. He has always been my idol and a big source of inspiration for all the roles I've done so far," he said in a statement.

Meezan is son of actor Jaaved Jafri. He made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Malaal' in 2020. He later starred in 'Hungama 2', which also featured Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

He is now waiting for the release of ' Yaariyan 2'. The film, which will hit theatres on October 20, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Divya Khosla Kumar previously helmed the first instalment of the film which starred Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film was released in 2014 and was a box-office success.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor