Meezaan Jafri Dances His Heart Out with Ganesh Acharya: Recalls Dancing on His First-Ever Song Under the Choreography of “Masterji Himself”

After setting social media on fire by collaborating with the dream-team of Boogie Woogie, Meezaan Jafri is back at it again with the celebrated choreographer, Ganesh Acharya. Ahead of the grand release of De De Pyaar De 2, Meezaan took to his social media handle to share a video that showcases him setting the floor on fire with the “masterji himself” on 3 Shaukk song from De De Pyaar De 2.

But it is a heartfelt moment for Meezaan as he reunites with Ganesh Acharya. The actor made his debut with Malaal and impressed everyone with his dancing skills in the film’s first song Udhal Ho under the choreography of Ganesh Acharya. Celebrating the same, Meezaan wrote, “One with masterji himself❤️ From my first song to this has been a journey but thank you for always being there🤗🙏🏻 @ganeshacharyaa 3 Shaukk Song out now! 👇🏻LINK IN BIO #DeDePyaarDe2 in cinemas on 14th Nov. 🎟️”



3 Shaukk song has gone viral all over the internet for its peppy tunes, and Meezaan’s uber-cool Punjabi moves. Meanwhile, De De Pyaar De 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film brings together Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, Rakul Preet Singh and Javed Jaffrey among others. With concepts like age-gap romance balanced with humour and heart, the film makes for a must-watch in theatres on 14th November!