Meezaan Jafri gets candid about his bond with ‘Yaariyan 2’ co-stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Actor Meezaan Jafri, who is gearing up for the upcoming drama film ‘Yaariyan 2’, on Friday got candid about his bond with co-stars Divya Khosla Kumar and Pearl V Puri.

Meezaan told ANI, “Divya ji was my neighbour for 15 years and I have shifted now. I didn't get the chance to work with her earlier. Finally, we worked on this film. Through this film, I got a chance to know her as an actor. I think we have become close friends today. Even Pearl I met in this film only. Before that I actually didn’t know him. We have now become close friends. The friendship that is translated is also appearing on the screen and people are liking it. And that’s what our film is about Yaariyan. So you will see the journey of three friends.”

Adding to the excitement of the film, the makers on Wednesday unveiled the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Divya treated fans with the trailer and captioned it, “’s a v emotional moment for me as I miss my mom terribly every single day but today I miss her even more … I love you Mamma I know you are proud up there Yaariyan2 TRAILER.”

The trailer of Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's directorial was launched at a stellar event in Mumbai.

The trailer shows the closeness between cousins which is no less than a sincere friendship. Despite being cousins, their relationship is bound by genuine friendship.

The trailer delves into Ladli's (played by Divya) marriage, which causes changes and challenges in their relationship.

Starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Meezaan Jafri, Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier and Pearl V Puri, this Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directorial celebrates the emotions of togetherness and crazy relationship of cousins.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present T-Series films and Rao & Sapru Films production titled ‘Yaariyan 2’. The movie which will hit theatres on October 20 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Divya previously helmed the first instalment of the film which starred Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film was released in the year 2014 and was a box-office success.

Meawhile, Meezaan made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Malaal', which tanked at the box office.

The actor was last seen in the comedy-drama 'Hungama 2', which was released on the OTT platform Disney plus Hotstar.

