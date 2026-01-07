Meezaan Jafri Reacts to the Recognition Received After ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ Success: You’ve Got To Keep Your Head Down and Keep Working

Meezaan Jafri is revelling in the success of his latest release, De De Pyaar De 2, and he’s steadily climbing the ladder of recognition as well as amassing a massive fan following. Audiences have loved his lighthearted outing in the rom-com, and now Meezaan took a moment to express a heartfelt reaction to all the outpouring love.

The charismatic actor recalled a warm incident when a mother and daughter asked him for a picture. He further went on to acknowledge being aware that success is not permanent. “I’m extremely happy with the love, the messages and the calls that I’ve received for my performance in DDPD2. More people have started recognising me. They ask for selfies. Some even say, ‘We love you. Can I get a hug from you?’ The other day a mother and a daughter asked me for a picture. The daughter was shy. But the mother caught my arm and kissed my cheek! But I’m aware that success is not permanent. You’ve got to keep your head down and keep working,” he shared.

Malaal, Hungama 2 or De De Pyaar De 2, Meezaan has shown that he’s not just another good-looking actor in films. Whether it’s about revving up the film’s emotional world or packing some punches or swaying everyone’s hearts with smooth-as-butter dance moves, Meezaan continues to prove himself as an all-rounder and his fans are eager to see what else he has in store!

