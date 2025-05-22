Megan Fox addresses "unplanned" pregnancy with Machine Gun Kelly

Washington [US], May 22 : Actress Megan Fox made a brief return to Instagram to celebrate her latest role in 'Overcompensating' and offered some inspiration to other moms, almost two months after welcoming her daughter with Machine Gun Kelly.

"38 years old. Six weeks pregnant (unplanned but happy surprise)," Megan wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a fan video of her doing promo for the Prime Video series. "Please stop listening to the patriarchy light beings," according to E! News.

Megan, who is also mom of kids Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, added, "We do not have any expiration date. Don't let them rob you of your power. Anyway...watch @overcompensating."

Prior to her comeback to social media, the 39-year-old deleted all of her posts, including her November 11 pregnancy announcement. While Megan resumed her extended social media exile, MGK informed fans about the arrival of their daughter, according to E! News.

"She's finally here!! our little celestial seed," the "Emo Girl" rapper wrote alongside a video of him playing with her feet. Adding that Travis Barker had a hand in welcoming their daughter earthside with some music, he wrote, "We composed the score of the birth. What an epic journey. Praise God," as per the outlet.

Though Megan and MGKwho also have 15-year-old daughter Cassie with ex Emma Cannoncalled off their two-year engagement, the duo has since been sighted together on low-key shopping trips.

Machine Gun Kelly was seen grabbing groceries from the Erewhon Market grocery store as Megan remained in the rear of the car, according to photographs acquired by TMZ on May 4. While the couple has not made any public comments or appearances, the Transformers star has already stated why she chose to keep the specifics of their once-public romance private.

"I think what I've learned from being in this relationship is it's not for public consumption," she explained on a March 2024 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "So I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship perse. What I can say is that is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain," according to E! News.

