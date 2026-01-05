Megan Stalter, Paul W Downs recreate Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner look at Critics Choice Awards 2026

Los Angeles [US], January 5 : Actors Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs appeared to channel Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner on the red carpet at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, drawing attention for their coordinated all-orange looks inspired by the couple's recent appearance at the Marty Supreme premiere, according to E! News.

The 'Hacks' co-stars attended the awards ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler, wearing outfits closely resembling the orange ensembles previously worn by Chalamet and Jenner. The homage included accessories such as a chunky cross necklace similar to Jenner's and a black leather table tennis paddle case worn crossbody by Chalamet.

However, Stalter downplayed the resemblance, calling it a coincidence. "I don't even know what this is," she told E! News on the red carpet, gesturing to her outfit. "My stylist just pulled it."

Downs, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, suggested the similarities may have been intentional due to time constraints. "We borrowed," he said. "We're in production on season five right now of 'Hacks'. So we didn't really have a lot of time to fit, to shop," as quoted by E! News.

When asked whether they had consulted Chalamet or Jenner before recreating the looks, Downs joked, "We don't want to name drop."

Chalamet, who has been promoting his film Marty Supreme, has been associated with an orange-heavy theme that has dominated the marketing campaign for the film. While it remains unclear whether Chalamet and Jenner will reprise their orange looks at future events.

The actor is among the nominees for Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent), according to E! News.

In a December 19 interview, Chalamet spoke about the marketing approach for Marty Supreme, calling it "in the spirit of Marty."

"This is ultimately an original film at a time when original movies aren't really put out. It's a movie about the pursuit of a dream. I'm leaving it on the field. Whether it's the merch or the Zoom or the media appearances, I'm trying to get this out in the biggest way possible," he said.

"I'm leaving it on the field," he added. "Whether it's the merch or the Zoom or the media appearances, I'm trying to get this out in the biggest way possible."

He further described the orange-themed promotional stunts, including a blimp, ping-pong-inspired visuals, and limited-edition merchandise, as being "in the spirit of Marty Mauser," according to E! News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor