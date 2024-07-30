Megan Thee Stallion set to perform in Atlanta for Kamala Harris’ campaign rally

Los Angeles, July 30 Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is set to perform at Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee for US President Kamala Harris's campaign rally in Atlanta.

Stallion confirmed on her Instagram that she’s heading down south to support Harris with a special performance.

“ATL HOTTIES SEE YOU TOMORROW,” she wrote in a caption accompanying the news, reports Variety.com.

This will not be the 'Body' hitmaker’s first brush with Harris.

In March 2023, Harris and Stallion co-hosted a Women’s History Month brunch at Harris's residence in Washington, DC.

Stallion shared a series of pictures on her social media profiles depicting her arm-in-arm with Harris.

She joins a number of musicians who have recently shown their support for Harris’s bid to become the Democratic presidential nominee in the upcoming election.

Beyonce, who collaborated with Harris on her 'Savage' remix, allowed Harris to use the song 'Freedom' as her walk-out music and in the first advertisement for the campaign.

Rapper Cardi B also supported Harris, defending her against “disgusting” sexist attacks.

Harris, who stepped up as the potential presidential nominee after Joe Biden withdrew his re-election campaign recently, garnered immediate online support after singer Charli XCX declared that 'Kamala IS brat' on X, referring to the culture surrounding her sixth album 'Brat'.

