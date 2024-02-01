Megan Thee Stallion to begin her tour this summer

Los Angeles, Feb 1 Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is going on tour this summer.

During an appearance on 'Good Morning America', the rapper confirmed that she’ll be hitting the road soon in support of her forthcoming third album, reports Variety.

“Oh, we’re having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Summer tour is going to be 2024, summertime,” she said. “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience."

As per Variety, Stallion also spoke about her return to the spotlight after she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020. Lanez’s trial ended in December 2022 and he was sentenced in August 2023 to 10 years in prison.

“It was really rough because for the past couple years, music just seemed so negative to me,” she said on 'GMA'.

She further mentioned: “I just wasn’t in a good space mentally after everything that had happened to me and it just all felt like, ‘I’m tired of this. I’m tired of fighting.’ But I had to tell myself, you know what, I don’t want to give up.”

Beyond her new music, Stallion has been making headlines recently for her ongoing feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj. The two have traded disses in their respective new singles, 'Hiss' and 'Big Foot'. One line in particular in 'Hiss' which debuted on January 25, caught the attention of Minaj: “These h*** don’t be mad at Megan, these h*** mad at Megan’s Law,” Megan raps. “I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start."

Megan’s Law is a federal law requiring law enforcement to make information available about registered sex offenders. The lyric was interpreted by some as a reference to Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender after being convicted of attempted rape in April 1995 for an assault on a 16-year-old girl.

Minaj then fired back with the release of 'Big Foot', which makes several references to Stallion’s altercation with Lanez. “Bad b****, she is like 6 foot, I call her Big Foot, the b**** fell off, I said get up on your good foot,” Minaj raps.

Stallion has not yet directly responded to 'Big Foot'.

