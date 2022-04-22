Megan Thee Stallion to wear Moschino on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

By ANI | Published: April 22, 2022 04:03 PM2022-04-22T16:03:18+5:302022-04-22T16:10:07+5:30

Popstar Megan Thee Stallion is all set to hit Met Gala 2022 red carpet wearing a Moschino design by Jeremy Scott.

Megan Thee Stallion to wear Moschino on Met Gala 2022 red carpet | Megan Thee Stallion to wear Moschino on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

Megan Thee Stallion to wear Moschino on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

Next

Popstar Megan Thee Stallion is all set to hit Met Gala 2022 red carpet wearing a Moschino design by Jeremy Scott.

Multiple sources told Page Six that the 27-year-old singer will be wearing a Moschino design by Jeremy Scott. However, the details of her custom outfit have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, based on a two-part exhibit, this year's theme 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' follows the 2021 Met Gala theme, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.

Megan made her Met Gala red carpet debut in 2021, wearing a baby pink, crystal-sprinkled Coach gown.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda have been named as this year's hosts, as per Page Six.

Singer Katy Perry, who had earlier transformed herself into a cheeseburger and chandelier, recently told Page Six that she is going to "play a whole different card" for the biggest fashion event, this year.

The gala is scheduled to take place on May 2, this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Jeremy scottJeremy scottRyan Reynolds