Megan Thee Stallion to wear Moschino on Met Gala 2022 red carpet
By ANI | Published: April 22, 2022 04:03 PM2022-04-22T16:03:18+5:302022-04-22T16:10:07+5:30
Popstar Megan Thee Stallion is all set to hit Met Gala 2022 red carpet wearing a Moschino design by Jeremy Scott.
Multiple sources told Page Six that the 27-year-old singer will be wearing a Moschino design by Jeremy Scott. However, the details of her custom outfit have not been disclosed.
Meanwhile, based on a two-part exhibit, this year's theme 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' follows the 2021 Met Gala theme, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.
Megan made her Met Gala red carpet debut in 2021, wearing a baby pink, crystal-sprinkled Coach gown.
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda have been named as this year's hosts, as per Page Six.
Singer Katy Perry, who had earlier transformed herself into a cheeseburger and chandelier, recently told Page Six that she is going to "play a whole different card" for the biggest fashion event, this year.
The gala is scheduled to take place on May 2, this year.
( With inputs from ANI )
