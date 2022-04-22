Megan Thee Stallion to wear Moschino on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

Popstar Megan Thee Stallion is all set to hit Met Gala 2022 red carpet wearing a Moschino design by Jeremy Scott.

Multiple sources told Page Six that the 27-year-old singer will be wearing a Moschino design by Jeremy Scott. However, the details of her custom outfit have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, based on a two-part exhibit, this year's theme 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' follows the 2021 Met Gala theme, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.

Megan made her Met Gala red carpet debut in 2021, wearing a baby pink, crystal-sprinkled Coach gown.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda have been named as this year's hosts, as per Page Six.

Singer Katy Perry, who had earlier transformed herself into a cheeseburger and chandelier, recently told Page Six that she is going to "play a whole different card" for the biggest fashion event, this year.

The gala is scheduled to take place on May 2, this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

