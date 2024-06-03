Megan Thee Stallion's album 'Megan' set to release on June 28

Washington [US], June 3 : Taking to Instagram, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion announced the release of her highly anticipated third studio album, 'Megan.'

Scheduled to drop on June 28, the self-titled record will be released under her label, Hot Girl Productions.

As per Billboard, the announcement came during her rescheduled Atlanta tour stop on Sunday night, following the postponement of her May 31 and June 1 concerts due to burst water pipes and power outages.

During her performance at the State Farm Arena, Megan captivated the audience by unveiling the album's artwork through a QR code and a heartfelt speech.

The striking cover features Megan hanging upside down, encased in a butterfly cocoon, symbolizing transformation and rebirth.

The album 'Megan' will follow the release of three powerful singles, 'Hiss,' 'Cobra,' and 'Boa.'

'Hiss' has been particularly notable, sparking widespread discussion online and even igniting a rap feud with Nicki Minaj.

The track's controversial lyrics fueled Megan's first No. 1 solo hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

In a recent interview obtained by Billboard, Megan shared insights into her new album's diverse emotional landscape.

"I don't even know how to describe (the new album), honestly. 'Hiss' was me just getting the things that I had to say off my chest. I'm not focused on the negativity on my album. I have a lot of different songs on the album because my emotions don't stop at anger. My emotion doesn't stop at sadness because I did grow and I did start feeling more things," she said.

"I started feeling happy. So you have songs on the album that are about the positive times that I'm starting to have. You get a little bit of everything. You get all the emotions in there," Megan added.

'Megan' marks the rapper's first album since her 2022 release, 'Traumazine,' and her inaugural project as a fully independent artist.

With full ownership of her masters and publishing under Hot Girl Productions, Megan is taking complete creative control of her music.

