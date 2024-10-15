Megan Thee Stallion's documentary 'In Her Words' set for Halloween release

Washington [US], October 15 : Megan Thee Stallion is making the leap from the concert stage to the small screen with the upcoming release of her feature-length documentary, 'In Her Words,' which will debut on Prime Video on October 31.

In an enthusiastic Instagram post, the Grammy-winning artist shared her excitement with fans, affectionately known as "Hotties."

"Hotties, my documentary is out Oct 31st I'm nervous and excited for y'all to see it, but it's finally here," she wrote.

The accompanying image shows the star in glamorous attire, exuding confidence as she gazes into the distance, illuminated by a dramatic spotlight.

The timing of the documentary's release is particularly fitting, as Halloween is one of Stallion's favourite holidays.

Known for celebrating "Hottieween" with themed pop-up concerts and playful costume posts, her fans eagerly anticipate this special connection to the spooky season.

Directed by Emmy winner Nneka Onuorah, known for her work on "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," "In Her Words" promises an intimate exploration of Stallion's life, according to Deadline.

The documentary aims to provide an "unprecedented" look into her journey through fame, grief, and mental health advocacy.

The official logline reveals, "Follow the Houston native's journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure, and success. The documentary unpacks Megan's most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete."

In addition to her upcoming documentary, Megan recently participated in a revival of Pepsi's iconic "We Will Rock You" campaign, originally launched by pop superstars including Britney Spears and Beyonce.

As per Deadline, the campaign features her modern twist on the Queen classic, accompanied by stars like Lamorne Morris and Travis Kelce.

Furthermore, she just hosted the 2024 VMAs and completed her first headlining concert tour.

