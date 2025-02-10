Megha Prasad joins ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, to play the role of Malishka

Mumbai, Feb 10 As Maera Mishra, who played the antagonist Malishka in “Bhagya Lakshmi”, is now bidding farewell to the show, actress Megha Prasad will be stepping into her shoes to play the character.

Sharing her excitement, Megha said, “It’s truly a dream come true for me. Growing up in Kolkata, I watched Balaji shows and always imagined being a part of one someday. Now, living that dream feels surreal. Stepping into a well-loved show comes with great responsibility, but I am thrilled to embrace this challenge.”

She heaped praise on Maera.

“Maera has done an incredible job shaping Malishka, and while the character is new to me, I promise to bring my own essence while keeping its soul intact. The cast has been incredibly warm, and the crew is helping me understand the finer nuances of the role.”

“As a team, we are working hard to ensure a smooth transition for the audience. Change can be difficult, but I hope viewers welcome me with the same love and warmth they have always shown toward the show and its characters,” she added.

Bhagya Lakshmi is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, the series stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. It airs on Zee TV. The show’s plot revolves around

Lakshmi, whose life takes an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi.

Megha is known for Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal (2023), Gandii Baat (2018) and Parineetii (2022). “Bhagya Lakshmi” airs on Zee TV.

Talking about Maera started with reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla. She was then seen in Ashoka, Udaan and "Maharaj Ki Jai Ho". She layed a negative role in an MTV show named "Love on the run", "Fear Files" and "Troll", parallel lead in "Ishqbaaz" .

Apart from this, she has also done two successful and renowned music videos named "Rona sikhade ve" and another music video "SONIYO 2.0" with Adhyayan Suman.

