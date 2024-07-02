Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma provides musical instruments to visually impaired musicians

Meghalaya [India], July 2 : The Eastern Brook Band, a group of visually impaired musicians, has been making waves in the local music scene with their soulful performances. Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma fulfilled the wishes of the Eastern Brook Band by providing them with musical instruments.

This effort is part of the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme, the Chief Minister's office's flagship initiative to promote and encourage indigenous talent in the state.

The Eastern Brook Band comprises four members, who are visually impaired and their music is loved by the local people.

The band was requesting for the musical instruments which was fulfilled by the Chief Minister. The instruments were handed over to the band members at a special ceremony held at the Chief Minister's residence. The Chief Minister lauded the band's spirit and encouraged them to continue pursuing their dreams.

"Music has the power to transcend limitations and bring people together. I am thrilled to support this talented group of musicians and look forward to seeing them achieve greater heights," said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma

This initiative is the Chief Minister's commitment to inclusivity and empowerment of all sections of society, particularly those with disabilities. The Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme aims to provide a platform for local artists to showcase their talent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor