Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma launches film grant guidelines at 'Hello Meghalaya' conclave

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India] December 18 : Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday launched the Guidelines of the 'Film Grant Booklet' during the Hello Meghalaya Conclave held in Shillong. The initiative aims to provide financial grants to filmmakers for nationally and internationally recognized projects.

At the event, the Chief Minister also handed over sanction letters to filmmakers in the categories of feature films, short films, and web series.

Apart from this, the Meghalaya government also launched "Hello Meghalaya", the state's first OTT platform dedicated to showcasing Meghalaya's rich culture, scenic beauty, and stories. The platform will promote the state's vibrant traditions and landscapes to a wider audience.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma shared his thoughts on the initiative. He said, "We did not know what would be the reaction or response of the content creators and also the public at large. But in the last few months, six months or so, we have been able to push this to the next level. We're very happy with the kind of response we're getting. We expect more things to happen in the future."

"It's not about just one platform or one award. It's about the larger picture of what we are trying to do. This is for the young people," he added.

Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary of the Tourism Department, and several renowned filmmakers were also present at the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor