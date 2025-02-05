Meghan, Billie help teen who lost everything in LA wildfires

Los Angeles (California) [US], February 5 : Meghan Markle, on Tuesday evening shared a touching update with fans about a teenager who lost everything in the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Meghan took to her Instagram account to share a video, where she revealed how she and nine-time-grammy-winner Billie Eilish, helped the young girl. In the clip, Meghan walked through her home excitedly before opening a package.

"I was just told that something arrived that I have been waiting for," she said in the video.

Meghan, who grew up in Los Angeles, according to People, recalled a visit she and her husband, Prince Harry, 40, made to Altadena, California, where wildfires had destroyed many homes. She met a mother and her 15-year-old daughter, who had returned to see what was left of their house.

In the video shared on her Instagram account, Meghan shared that her mother told Meghan that her daughter had been searching for something very speciala Billie Eilish concert T-shirt she had left in the washing machine before evacuating. Sadly, the fire destroyed everything, including their home and belongings.

Meghan, who was deeply movied by the story reached out to Eilish's team after which she was able to send the teen a new package filled with Billie Eilish merchandise.

Along with the video, Meghan wrote a caption encouraging people to continue supporting wildfire victims.

Let's keep supporting those affected by the California wildfires. Thanks to everyone who made this possible but most importantly, thank you to our first responders who are the community's real heroes," read her Instagram post.

Meghan and Harry, who live in Montecito, have been actively involved in helping wildfire victims.

On January 10, they visited Pasadena to distribute food and supplies, reported People. They have also opened their home to evacuees and are working through their Archewell Foundation to support the affected communities.

Apart from this, Meghan made a private visit on January 13 to the Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery group, an initiative started by 14-year-old Avery Colvert to collect essential supplies for teenage girls impacted by the wildfires.

