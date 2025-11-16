Meghan Trainor calls out people who "attack" her after 60-pound weight loss

Washington DC [US], November 16 : Singer Meghan Trainor is speaking out against negative comments surrounding her recent weight loss, saying she feels healthier and more confident than ever despite ongoing criticism, according to People.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner addressed the scrutiny in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, noting that the backlash has intensified at a time when she is prioritising her well-being.

"I'm literally for the first time, after having babies, taking care of my health to the highest level, and I've never felt better, and I look incredible. I feel great," Trainor said. "And that's when people attack me," according to People.

The All About That Bass singer reiterated that her focus remains on improving her overall health. "I'm taking care of myself," she said. "I have to find a way not to be affected by that."

"I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she said at Billboard's 2025 Women in Music Awards. "Yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great."

The pop star also released "Still Don't Care," the lead single from her upcoming album Toy with Me, on Wednesday. She told People that the song was shaped by the unexpectedly harsh reaction to her transformation.

"My page is usually a friendly, happy, mom-loving place, but it took a dark turn," Trainor said, explaining that commenters accused her of being "too thin" and unrecognisable. "I've just been focusing so hard on my health and my fitness that I've never felt better. So I was confused and sad... it's almost worse now," according to People.

Trainor said the message behind Still Don't Care ultimately became empowering. "I liked the idea of... 'Let me think about it one more time. Nope, I still don't care.' And I know that when I start singing it, it'll be my therapy, my exposure therapy," according to People.

