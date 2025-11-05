Meghana Raj recalls how her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja had predicted she would win the State Award for ‘Iruvudellava Bittu’

Bangalore, Nov 5 Actress Meghana Raj, who has won the Karnataka State Award for Best Actress for her outstanding performance in the Kannada film ‘Iruvudellava Bittu’, has now penned an emotional post recalling how her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja had predicted that she would win the State Award for the film when she was shooting for it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Meghana Raj wrote, "(In) 2017, I had signed three films in Kannada. Out of which one was a mega big budget film starring the biggest names from our industry. I was contemplating whether I (should) do this film (Iruvudellava Bittu) with a new director where I also play a mother of child. I was prepping for my engagement and was to be married the next year, and as all leading ladies I had this fear of being written off when you play a mother at your prime."

She then went on to say how her husband then guided her. She wrote, "Chiru sat me down and asked me two questions that day. ‘Who is the lead of this mega budget multistarrer film?’ I told him the name(s). He smiled… he asked again, ‘Who plays the lead in ‘Iruvudellava Bittu?’ I named my co actors. He smiled again and said ‘YOU, you play the lead. It's going to be your film, don't worry how it will be taken by the audience or the industry. You just do what you do best and the rest will be taken care of!’"

The actress also disclosed that this was the only film set of hers apart from 'Aatagara' that her husband Chiranjeevi ever visited.

"He sat near the monitor that day (we were shooting a crucial sequence) and didn’t budge. After I finished the shot, he looked up and said,"You will win the State Award for this Kuttimma!’. In 2020 January, the first person I called after I received the news of me winning the state award, (was) CHIRU. ‘Congratulations kuttimma, naan heldhe taane, you will win and you will win big with this film antha’ he beamed!," she recalled.

Stating that she was wearing her muhurtha saree for the occasion, she said "it wasn’t just appropriate, it was important I take him with me to the award ceremony."

The actor also went on to thank her director and the entire unit of the film for their support. She wrote, "I would like to thank my team @kaanthakannalli my director who envisioned the character and wrote it so beautifully! My co-actors Shrimahadev and Tilak who have been so supportive towards the film and me. Our film’s co-director Somu. He made sure after every heavy duty scene, he would lighten the vibe so we all could relax. He would be so proud today! We miss him. Our music director Shridhar V Sambhram, without his contribution through his amazing music our performances would have not been this elevated! And of course my Parents for always cheering me on no matter! My dearest Audience who have watched this movie multiple times for me! I love you guys!"

