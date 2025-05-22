Meghann Fahy compares 'Sirens' to 'White Lotus', says, "everyone's obsessed with wealth"

Washington [US], May 22 : Actress Meghann Fahy talked about her character in the upcoming series 'Sirens', created by Molly Smith Metzler.

In Netflix's upcoming series, Fahy plays Devon, a character who comes from a poor upbringing and is spending the weekend on an island, living in luxury, but her main focus is helping her sister Simone (Milly Alcock) leave her boss Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore), a dame of the island's high society, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

When taking on this role, Meghann said, "I think the character that I played in White Lotus of Daphne and Devon in this show, Sirens, are so polar opposite, in most ways," adding, "The one storyline that I could identify between those two women is just that they are underestimated. They are not what they appear to be at first glance, and they are misjudged for that."

In the second season of White's cultural phenomenon 'The White Lotus', which follows the privileged lives of vacationers staying at a luxury resort, Fahy's character Daphne is married to financier Cameron (Theo James). And while the other characters assume she's superficial at first, she proves to be a lot more complex throughout the series as the dynamics with her husband are revealed, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

However, Fahy addressed the similarities between the show's themes. "Of course everyone's obsessed with wealth and dissecting it and making fun of it and all those things, so there's a lot of that happening these days," she said, as per the outlet.

Even though each season of The White Lotus begins with a mysterious death, by the end of the program, it may be easy to identify who the show's villain is, but what unfolds always makes it more complicated than simply choosing one. In Sirens, there's also a lot to say about the class structure.

"Society is the real villain," Alcock said. "It's the pressures that these women have to upkeep. Not only these women, but these men."

Castmember Josh Segarra thinks the darker moments are because of "greed" and "everyone wanting more."

Meanwhile, Fahy, believes the show is all about "perception and how we see people and how we misjudge people," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor