Melissa Gilbert will make guest appearance in 12th season of 'When Calls the Heart'

Washington [US], September 15 : 'The Diary of Anne Frank' star Melissa Gilbert will be making an appearance in the 12th season of the TV series 'When Calls the Heart', reported People.

The makers recently made an announcement that Melissa will make a guest appearance in the series.

"Gilbert will guest star in a two-episode arc in the upcoming season, which is slated to premiere in 2025. Her character, Georgie McGill, will share a surprising past with one special Hope Valley resident," as per the press release shared by People.

Melissa's upcoming cameo has a special connection to the TV series 'Little House on the Prairie'.

According to Kelly Garrett, vice president of programming at Hallmark Media, the show "'When Calls the Heart' shares similarities with 'Little House on the Prairie'.

Both shows have "charming and compelling stories of hope, human connection and frontier survival," she said.

"It was only fitting that the first people to hear this special news were the Hearties devoted fans who have celebrated the show year after year and made it such a success," Garrett continued.

Gilbert recently opened up about the impact that Michael Landon, who died in 1991 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer had on the Little House on the Prairie set. "Michael was the quarterback, right? So he set the tone of what we were doing," said Gilbert, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor