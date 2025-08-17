Mellifluous number Venmathi from Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' makes your heart melt

Chennai, Aug 17 The makers of director Sathyan Anthikad's eagerly-awaited family drama 'Hridayapoorvam', featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, on Sunday released the lyrical video of the mellifluous number 'Venmathi' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Aashirvad Cinemas, the firm producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the link to the released lyrical video.

It wrote, "Good things take time… and this one’s straight from the heart. #Venmathi song is out now! #August28 #Onam2025 @Mohanlal #SathyanAnthikad @antonypbvr @MalavikaM_#sangeethprathap @aashirvadcine @AVDdxb #sonuTP #akhilsathyan #anoopsathyan."

Mohanlal too shared the link to the lyrical video on his social media timelines. he wrote, "#Hridayapoorvam lyrical video #Venmathi out now! Music: @prabhakaranjustin Singer: @sidsriram Lyrics: @manumanjith_s #August28 #Onam2025."

The mellifluous number, which has been set to tune by Justin Prabhakaran, has been rendered soulfully by Sid Sriram and instantly makes your heart melt. The lovely visuals accompanying the meaningful lyrics of Manu Manjith only add to the charm of the number. Interestingly, the song has a capella portion that has been rendered by Shibi Srinivasan with backing vocals by Feji, Indu Sanath, Devu Mathew and Gayathry Rajiv.

The film has triggered huge expectations and a teaser that the makers released recently has only added to the excitement.

The hilarious teaser begins with Mohanlal's funny conversation with a non-Malayali fan of actor Fahadh Faasil. The conversation begins with the young man asking Mohanlal where he is from. "Kerala," says Mohanlal, to which the man replies,"Oh Nice!"

He then turns around to take a small amount of what seems to be prasadam and offers it to Mohanlal, even as he says, "I love Malayalam film industry. Very sensible! But my girlfriend, she's totally Bollywood style." The man goes on to point to the pooja he has performed and says, "I'm doing this just for her. But I love Fafa man."

Mohanlal, who is clueless about Fafa, asks "Fafa?" The man explains Fafa stands for Fahadh Faasil. "Aavesham, Kumbalangi Nights. What a performance! Eyes, drama, fantastic!," he offers to generously enlighten Mohanlal.

Mohanlal then gently points out that there are also good senior actors in Malayalam.

To this, the man says,"No,no! Only Fafa!" Mohanlal repeats "Only Fafa?" When he says yes, Mohanlal gives back the prasadam and walks away, even as we are presented a bouquet of scenes that show that the film will have no dearth of humour.

One of Malayalam cinema’s iconic directors, Sathyan Anthikad, known for his heartwarming dramas, has directed this film. Anthikad’s collaboration with Mohanlal has delivered timeless classics and therefore expectations from this film too are huge.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film will also feature actors Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique, Nishan, Baburaj, Lalu Alex and Janardhanan among others.

On the technical front, the film's story is by Akhil Sathyan and its screenplay and dialogues are by Sonu TP. Cinematography for the film is by Anu Moothedath and music is by Tamil film music director Justin Prabhakaran.

The film, which is being produced by well-known producer Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, is slated to hit screens on August 28 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor