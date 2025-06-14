"Memes and trolls do not define me...": Bipasha Basu claps back at trolls fat-shaming her post-childbirth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : Actress Bipasha Basu has recently hit back at online trolls who criticised her weight gain after childbirth, making it clear that their hurtful remarks and memes do not define her or her worth.

The actor, who gave birth to her first child in November 2022, shared her thoughts in a strong Instagram response, addressing the body-shaming and unrealistic expectations faced by women after becoming mothers.

Bipasha responded to a viral Instagram reel that focused on her post-partum appearance.

The reel juxtaposed images of the actor from earlier years with more recent photos, accompanied by the song "Night Changes," seemingly emphasising her physical transformation.

The post quickly gained attention, with several users commenting on her weight gain.

In her reply, Bipasha made it clear that the memes and trolls had no impact on her sense of self. "Thank you for your clear words... Hope the human race does not remain so shallow and so low forever... and they encourage and applaud women for the million roles they play each day," she wrote in the comment section of the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKwHBOmxJ3r/

"I am a super confident woman with a very evolved loving partner and family. Memes and trolls do not define me ever... nor did they make me who I am. But these are deeply disturbing reflections of the society towards women," she emphasised.

The actress added that such body-shaming behaviour could deeply affect others. "Another woman in my place could be deeply affected and scarred with the viciousness," she noted, shedding light on the often unspoken pressures women face, especially after childbirth.

Bipasha's words were also backed by former Miss India and beauty influencer, Shweta Vijay Nair, who took to Instagram to address the unrealistic standards placed on women, particularly mothers.

Bipasha's response to Nair's reel resonated with many women, especially those who feel the weight of societal expectations.

"Anyways if we have more strong voices and at least women understanding and applauding women for who they are, then women will rise higher and higher :) We are unstoppable ladies," Bipasha added in her comments.

Bipasha's husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, also posted a message of support on Instagram.

"We should be putting all the women we know and love on a pedestal and praying to them. They are the gods/goddesses we should pray to," he said, adding, "Nothing else could have created something as beautiful as life."

The couple's journey into parenthood began on November 12, 2022, when they welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Bipasha has since focused on her new role as a mother, dedicating her time to raising Devi.

