'Men in Black 5' in works with Chris Bremner scripting

Washington DC [US], December 5 : The iconic 'Men in Black' franchise is set to expand with a fifth instalment, as writer Chris Bremner has been brought on board to draft the script for the upcoming film. Bremner is best known for penning 'Bad Boys for Life' and 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die', according to Variety.

It remains uncertain whether Will Smith or Tommy Lee Jones will reprise their roles as Agent J and Agent K, who fronted three of the franchise's four films. Bremner's previous collaborations with Smith in the Bad Boys series, however, may help influence casting decisions for the new project.

The last attempt to reinvent the franchise came in 2019 with 'Men in Black: International', starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Despite its star cast, the film underperformed at the global box office, earning USD 253.9 million against a production budget exceeding USD 100 million. Still, the franchise's long-term appeal remains strong, with the four films collectively grossing more than USD 1.9 billion worldwide, according to Variety.

Bremner's filmography also includes the Netflix comedy The Man From Toronto, starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, as well as the upcoming Fast & Loose, which is expected to star Will Smith.

First released in 1997, Men in Black became a cultural phenomenon, propelled by the on-screen chemistry between Smith and Jones. Sequels followed in 2002 and 2012. While Smith has maintained a relatively lower profile following the Oscars controversy, his production company, Westbrook, recently announced a new partnership with Paramount, according to Variety.

As for Bremner, the screenwriter has emerged as a sought-after name in action-comedy franchises, having penned the last two Bad Boys films, which together grossed USD 837.1 million worldwide. He has also increasingly become the preferred writer for projects led by Will Smith, recently completing the Netflix action thriller Fast & Loose, which is expected to be Smith's next feature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor