“Men’s Mental Health Is Often Overlooked: Somy Ali Calls for ‘Emotional Equality’ on International Men’s Day.”

On the occasion of International Men’s Day, actor and activist Somy Ali opened up about men’s mental health, emotional vulnerability, and the need for society to rethink its expectations from men. Speaking about an issue often dismissed or ignored, she stressed that true equality includes acknowledging men’s emotional struggles as well. Addressing the long-standing stigma around men expressing their feelings, Somy said, “Men’s mental health is often overlooked. We talk a lot about empowering women, and rightly so, but in that process we’ve unintentionally silenced men’s pain. I’ve met countless men who carry invisible burdens because they’ve been conditioned to believe that expressing sadness or confusion is a sign of weakness. It’s heartbreaking.”

She added that emotional neglect is universal and men also deserve “empathy, understanding and healing space.” When asked if men today feel more comfortable being vulnerable, she admitted that change is happening but slowly. “We’ve made progress, but not enough. Social media, mental health awareness and changing gender norms have opened doors, but stigma still lingers. Many men fear judgment or rejection if they appear too emotional. They were taught to be protectors, not to seek protection.” Somy believes redefining masculinity is essential to break this cycle.

Talking about the kind of support system men need, she highlighted the importance of genuine friendships and family openness. “Men need friends who listen without mocking, who can say ‘I’m here and you’re not alone.’ They also need family members who encourage therapy or emotional expression without labeling it as dramatic. And they need mental health professionals who understand the cultural pressures men face.” She emphasised that empathy-based support systems “can save lives — literally.”

On widening equality conversations, Somy said the dialogue must include men’s emotional struggles as well. “Equality is about understanding everyone’s pain, not competing over who hurts more. We can’t have a balanced society if half of it is emotionally repressed. When men are allowed to heal and communicate, they become better partners, fathers, colleagues and friends.”

Defining what real strength means to her, she stated, “Real strength is not in how much you can endure silently, it’s in how honestly you can confront your own emotions. It takes immense courage to say ‘I’m not okay.’ Vulnerability is strength. Compassion is strength. Asking for help is strength.”

Somy also shared her own approach to maintaining emotional well-being. “I surround myself with friends who remind me of who I am when the world becomes too loud. I journal, meditate and disconnect when I need to. And I give myself permission to cry, to rest, to feel — without guilt. Emotional maintenance isn’t indulgence; it’s survival.”