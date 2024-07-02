"Mental energy": Prabhas praises Ram Pothineni starrer 'SteppaMaar' song from 'Double iSmart'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Actor Prabhas praised the song 'SteppaMaar' from Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Double iSmart'.

Prabhas took to his Instagram story on Monday to share his excitement for the song 'SteppaMaar'.

The actor shared the song and wrote, "Mental Energy Song! What Energy from Ram and Puri Garu!"

Makers on Monday unveiled the song 'SteppaMaar'.

This peppy dance number is sung by Nakash Aziz, Sahiti, and is pended by Moshin while the music is by Mani Sharma.

Recently, makers announced the release date of the much-anticipated film. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 15.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also features Kavya Thapar, Bani J, Getup Srinu, and Ali in pivotal roles.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the teaser for the film.

In the teaser, Ram Pothineni reprises his role as the titular character, once again finding himself embroiled in trouble.

The teaser provide glimpses of Ram's character indulging in his trademark antics, including flirting with girls and dancing, before confronting Sanjay Dutt's formidable character, Big Bull, marking the Bollywood actor's debut in Telugu cinema. The teaser sets the stage for an intense showdown between Ram and Sanjay, with a gripping fight sequence near a Shiva linga.

'Double iSmart', which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar,' is produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh, with Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli handling cinematography duties.

Renowned music composer Mani Sharma returns to create the film's score.

The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The original film, 'iSmart Shankar,' enjoyed immense success at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews for its portrayal of the titular character and controversial scenes.

While Nabha Natesh's character met a tragic end in the first installment, the fate of Nidhhi Agerwal's character remains undisclosed, leaving fans curious about the sequel's storyline.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas is basking high on the success of his recent release 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor