‘Mera Bharat Mahan’: S.S. Rajamouli at 28th Critics Choice Awards

Los Angeles, Jan 16 S.S. Rajamouli has made India proud once again after winning the Best Original Song and Best Foreign Language Film at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards. He dedicated the honour to all the women in his life and said 'Mera Bharat Mahan' during his acceptance speech.

The Critics' Choice Award win comes right after creating headlines at the 80th Golden Globes.

His film 'RRR' was Best Foreign Language Film and its track 'Naatu Naatu' once again clinched the Best Original Song honour.

While accepting the honour, Rajamouli said: "To all the women in my life. My mother Raja Nandini thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and story books and encourage my creativity

"My sister-in-law Srivalli who became like a mother to me always encourages me to be the best version of me."

He also spoke about his wife Rama, who is a costume designer for Rajamouli's films.

"My wife Rama she's costume designer of my films but more than that she's the designer of my life. If she's not here I am not here today. To my daughters, their smiles are enough to light my life up."

Before signing out, he gave a shout out to his motherland.

"And finally to my motherland India, Bharat mera bharat mahaan - Jai hind."

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

