'Mera Ghar Jamnapaar' an anthem for those who yearn to break free from narrow streets: Ikka

Mumbai, May 28 The makers of Ritvik Sahore-starrer 'Jamnapaar' on Tuesday unveiled the new anthem titled 'Mera Ghar Jamnapaar', sung by rapper Ikka Singh.

Talking about the song, which adds a musical dimension to the heartfelt narrative of the series, Ikka shared: "The song resonates with the reality of many who strive to balance their dreams with their responsibilities. It’s a tribute to the spirit of Jamnapaar and the people who call it home."

"As someone who has also chased dreams while holding onto my roots, I found a profound connection to the song's message. It's an anthem for those who yearn to break free from the shadows of narrow streets, chasing their dreams while remaining true to their roots," added Ikka, who is known for his songs 'Kamariya', 'Dilbar', 'Kem Cho', 'Jigliya', 'Paani Wala Dance' and others.

The two-minute and 52-second song paints a vivid picture of life in East Delhi, authentically capturing the essence of the middle class, characterised by small houses and big dreams. It delves into the daily struggles and aspirations of those living in Jamnapaar.

The lyrics 'Iccha ke aage hai gum bade, majboori ko leke hum sang khade' reflects the spirit of the middle class, their aspirations, as well as hardships.

The show also stars Shrishti Rindhani, Varun Badola, Ankita Saigal, and Raghu Ram.

It is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

