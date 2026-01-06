“Mera Veera”: Ammy Virk Can’t Get Enough of Ranveer Singh’s Performance After Watching Dhurandhar

As Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run, Ranveer Singh is on the verge of rewriting box-office history. The film is now set to surge past the lifetime Hindi collections of Pushpa 2, led by Allu Arjun, positioning Ranveer to emerge as the only Indian actor with the highest Hindi collections ever. It’s a landmark moment that reflects not just numbers, but the sheer impact of his performance — one that has resonated deeply with audiences, critics, and peers alike, turning this run into a defining chapter of his career.

The admiration for Ranveer Singh shows no signs of slowing down. From critics and filmmakers to audiences and now fellow actors, the consensus around Ranveer’s performance is growing louder with each passing day — this is a portrayal that has truly struck a chord. Joining the wave of love is Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk, who recently shared a still of Ranveer from Dhurandhar on his Instagram story. Keeping it heartfelt and personal, Ammy wrote:

“Mera veera @ranveersingh ❤️🙏🏻🤗

Lots of lots of love

Waheguru khush rakhan 🙏🏻”

It’s a simple message, but one that carries immense warmth and respect — a reflection of how Ranveer’s performance has transcended industries and languages. Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026. Dhurandhar is currently the 5th-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.