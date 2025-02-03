Mere Husband Ki Biwi Tralier: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Form a Quirky Trio in This Fresh Family Entertainer

The makers of Mere Husband Ki Biwi recently dropped a dhamakedaar trailer, promising to bring a refreshing family comedy to the big screen after a long time. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet in the lead roles, this never-seen-before combination already makes the upcoming film a winner! The trio is sharing screen space for the first time, each bringing their own quirks to this rollercoaster of love, laughter, and confusion. The trailer offers a sneak peek into their chaotic world, where it’s not just a love triangle—it’s a full-on love circle!

Arjun Kapoor adds depth to the humor by taking playful digs at himself, while Bhumi brings her unfiltered energy to the forefront, and Rakul adds charm to the comical plot. As the trio showcase their unique quirks, they make for a fun on-screen ensemble. From witty banter and hilarious arguments to on-point punchlines, Arjun, Bhumi, and Rakul ace their breezy characters, promising audiences a laughter-filled time at the theatres.

Though the trio is set to make you laugh till your belly hurts, they are joined by Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and others, adding even more entertainment to the mix. Since the trailer’s release, audiences have been praising how the film feels like a breath of fresh air amidst a wave of action-packed films and rom-coms. With excitement growing, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is all set to tickle your funny bone when it hits theatres.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz—who returns to his Happy Bhag Jayegi form—the film is presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Mere Husband Ki Biwi releases in theatres on February 21, 2025.



