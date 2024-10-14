"Meri beti ki beti": Neena Gupta shares first picture with granddaughter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 : Actor Neena Gupta who is now a proud grandmother has shared the joy of her new role with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the veteran actor shared the first picture of her granddaughter.

The adorable picture gave fans a glimpse into her new life as a grandmother.

In the caption, she wrote, "Meri beti ki beti - Rab rakha" (My daughter's daughter. May God protect us).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBF5-J5yZck/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On October 12, her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announced the arrival of their baby girl with a joint Instagram post.

Masaba shared an adorable monochrome photo of her baby's little feet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBBl99pTvCg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

They also posted a picture of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop with their announcement written on it.

The post read: "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep."

It has been a special month for Neena Gupta. Besides becoming a grandmother, the 'Panchayat' actress also won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 70th National Film Awards for her role in Uunchai.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Neena Gupta at the ceremony, which was held at Vigyan Bhawan here.

Neena is now a three-time National Award winner. She previously won the National Award for Bazar Sitaram and Woh Chokri.

'Uunchai' was directed by Sooraj Barjatya, who won the Best Director Award at the 70th National Film Awards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor