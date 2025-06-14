"Meri ek kiss ne hila diya logo ko...": Dharmendra on kissing scene with Shabana in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : Bollywood legend Dharmendra recently shared his thoughts on his role and the much-discussed kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in the romantic comedy 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

In a candid interview with ANI, the actor spoke positively about the film's aesthetic approach to romance, particularly highlighting the emotional depth of the scene.

The 2023 film, directed by Karan Johar, is a delightful blend of comedy and romance, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple, Rocky and Rani.

The story centers on their contrasting personalities and their decision to spend three months living with each other's families before marriage.

The film explores the cultural clashes, personal growth, and the evolving relationship between the couple.

Discussing his experience filming the kissing scene with Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra described it as "aesthetic" and emphasised that "there is no age for romance."

The veteran star humorously recalled a conversation he had with co-star Ranveer Singh, saying, "Maine Ranveer ko bola, Ranveer, Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani me, tune to bohot kisses ki hain, or meri ek hi kiss ne hila dala logo ko."

He further added, "In a way, he (Dharmendra's character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) was like Devdas, the Devdas who wandered in alcohol, with no memory of anything, and then he dies... It's tragic, and it was a good story."

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' delves into the complex dynamics between families and cultures. Rocky, a free-spirited young man from a wealthy Punjabi family, and Rani, an ambitious Bengali news anchor, fall in love despite their stark differences.

To test their commitment and understanding, the couple decides to live with each other's families, leading to moments of both humour and conflict.

The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Dharmendra.

