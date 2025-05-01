"Meri Heartbeat Bohot Tez Chal Rahi Hai Aapke Saamne": Kartik Aaryan Wins Hearts with a Candid Confession to PM Narendra Modi at WAVES Summit

The inaugural day of WAVES 2025 witnessed a moment that instantly struck a chord with fans and attendees alike. Bollywood’s beloved star and consistent box office puller, Mass Favorite Kartik Aaryan, showcased his trademark humility during his appearance at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), currently underway at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC.

Taking the stage during the high-profile summit, Kartik shared an unfiltered and heartwarming moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a candid admission that quickly resonated across social platforms, the actor said, “Pradhan Mantri Ji, sorry meri heartbeat bohot tez chal rahi hai aapke saamne.” His nervous honesty in front of one of the world’s most influential leaders left the audience smiling and nodding in agreement—proving once again why he’s everyone's favorite.

As one of the most bankable and relatable stars of his generation, Kartik's down-to-earth demeanor and respectful acknowledgment of the moment further affirmed his widespread appeal. The WAVES 2025 Summit, which runs till May 4, aims to spotlight India’s growing influence in the global media and entertainment space. On the career front, Kartik is all set to captivate audiences with a slate of intriguing films, including Anurag Basu’s much-talked-about intense musical narrative, the romance- comedy drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and the high-concept entertainer Naagzilla.