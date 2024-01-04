'Merry Christmas': New song 'Nazar Teri Toofan' from Katrina-Vijay starrer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : Makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Merry Christmas' on Thursday unveiled a new track of the film 'Nazar Teri Toofan'.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared the song which she captioned, "Today's schedule: Listening to #NazarTeriToofan on loop! #MerryChristmas in cinemas on Jan 12."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1rTwBjNxzh/

"Nazar Teri Toofan," composed by acclaimed music director Pritam Chakroborty, beautifully blends traditional and contemporary musical elements. Pritam's signature touch is evident in the composition, creating an immersive experience for the listeners. The song is sung beautifully by Papon.

The song's heart-touching lyrics, written by renowned lyricist Varun Grover, adds a poetic and emotional depth to the musical arrangement.

The song "Nazar Teri Toofan" offers a preview of the emotional and visual spectacle, promising a remarkable cinematic and musical experience.

On Thursday, during a press conference, Katrina shared her experience of working with the 'Jawan' actor for the first time.

She said, "Our first meeting was all three of us (Katrina, Vijay and Sriram Raghavan) together in a room and I had recently seen a picture of Vijay Sir and he had full white hair and a white beard. So when I entered into the office I didn't know what to expect and when I saw him like this I said "oh wow" that's a really different look. Everything for me about this film I was extremely excited to be working with Sriram Sir and Vijay Sir and as soon as we came together in a room, I think everyone came just as themselves and we instantly were able to connect. The minute Vijay sir started speaking about the scene it was fascinating, I just thought that this is the person who uses things in such a unique way and Sriram Sir has a very unique take on everything he does."

The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

'Merry Christmas' is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor