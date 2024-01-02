Merry Christmas: New song 'Nazar Teri Toofan' of Katrina-Vijay starrer to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Makers of the thriller film 'Merry Christmas' on Tuesday unveiled the release date of the second track of the film 'Nazar Teri Toofan'.

Taking to Instagram, production house Tips Official shared a new motion poster of the track which they captioned, "Time's ticking, and we can't wait anymore! Catch 'Nazar Teri Toofan' with us on the 4th of January! #MerryChristmas in cinemas on Jan 12."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tips Films (@tipsfilmsofficial)

The new track will be out on January 4.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, who has earlier helmed hits like 'Badlapur' and 'Andhadhun', the film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official trailer which received good responses from the fans.

Sharing the experience of working with director Sriram Raghavan, actor Katrina Kaif earlier said that working with Sriram Raghavan was a dream come true for her. "I feel incredibly fortunate to have had that opportunity. He's a phenomenal director with an incredible mind, and being on his set is like entering a whole different world."

"He's an amazing collaborator, both as a filmmaker and as a person. It was a very intense experience, especially doing the film in two languages. All of us have been very passionate about making this film from day 1 and are very excited for the release," she added.

'Merry Christmas' is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

