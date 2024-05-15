Meryl Streep, Greta Gerwig arrive in style at Cannes Film Festival

Cannes [France], May 15 : The Cannes Film Festival is back. One of the world's most famous film festivals rolls out its red carpet on Tuesday night for its 77th edition.

Celebrities are arriving in style to attend the glamorous event.

Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, who is set to receive the Palme d'Or honour for her contributions to the world of cinema, stunned in her white dress. Greta Gerwig, the president of this year's competition jury, also arrived in style to be part of the mega event.

The jury includes Spanish filmmaker J A Bayona, Turkish actress and screenwriter Ebru Ceylan, Italian actor and producer Pierfrancesco Favino, "Killers of the Flower Moon" star Lily Gladstone, French actor Eva Green, Japanese filmmaker and producer Hirokazu Kore-eda, Lebanese actor and filmmaker Nadine Labaki, and French actor Omar Sy, reported Variety.

Meryl Streep, renowned for her talent and illustrious career, is making her return to the prestigious event after 35 years.

Streep's return to Cannes evokes nostalgia for her previous appearance at the festival in 1989, where she clinched the Best Actress award for her remarkable portrayal in Fred Schepisi's 'Evil Angels.'

Now, three and a half decades later, the celebrated actress is poised to captivate audiences and industry peers once again, as she stands on the brink of adding another prestigious accolade to her illustrious career.

French actress also Juliette Binoche looked gorgeous in her red dress

President of the jury, Greta Gerwig, and jury member, Lily Gladstone attended "Le Deuxieme Acte" ("The Second Act") screening and opening ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival.

Jury members including Omar Sy, Greta Gerwig, Lily Gladstone, Pierfrancesco Favino, Eva Green, Nadine Labaki, Kore-eda Hirokazu, Juan Antonio Bayona, and Ebru Ceylan also spotted at the event

Jane Fonda was also seen posing for the camera on the 77th Cannes Film Festival carpet.

Jane Fonda showed off her Elie Saab jumpsuit on the Cannes carpet. Heidi Klum was also spotted at the event.

The opening red carpet ceremony featured models Helena Christensen and Heidi Klum, acting legends Meryl Streep and Jane Fonda, London high society staple Lady Victoria Hervey and Messi the dog, the Border Collie best known for his role in Anatomy of a Fall (and winner of last year's Palm Dog Award in Cannes).

Shanina Shaik also attended 'The Second Act' screening and opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

This year the opening ceremony premier the French comedy film titled, Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act) directed by Quentin Dupieux.

The comedy film is presented in the Out Of Competition list. It premiers on the first day of the festival. This four-part feature will be released in the French cinemas on the same day.

The film stars Lea Seydoux, Louis Garrel, Vincent Lindon, and Raphael Quenard in the leading roles. The plot revolves around 4 characters Florence (played by Seydoux), Guillaume (played by Lindon), David (played by Garrel), and Willy (played by Quenard).

Lea Seydoux, Raphael Quenard, Manuel Guillot, Louis Garrel, Vincent Lindon, Quentin Dupieux also arrived in style.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor