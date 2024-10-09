"Mesmerised": Kartik Aaryan on working with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 9 : Actor Kartik Aaryan feels honoured on getting the opportunity to share screen space with actresses Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan in the third installment of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise.

During the trailer launch of the film in Jaipur on Wednesday, Kartik opened up about his experience working with Vidya and Madhuri and also discussed the scene from the film where he encountered the "Manjulika" avatars of the actresses.

"I think for every actor you experience a crazy moment when you know that something magical is going to happen even before a shot gets filmed. One such shot was the one featuring both Vidya ma'am and Madhuri ma'am where they both ask 'Kya lagta hai, kaun hai Manjulika?'" he shared.

"It was a big moment for me too personally, to shoot that scene with both of them together and share screen space with them," he added.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is one of the most awaited movies of 2024. The makers on Wednesday launched the trailer of the film in Jaipur.

The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, marks the return of Vidya Balan as Manjulika from the first film in the franchise. However, there is confusion that has been raised in the trailer as to who is real Manjulika between Vidya and Madhuri.

The trailer also features Triptii Dimri as Kartik Aryan's love interest, while Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav reprise their comic roles.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' trailer has several jaw-dropping moments, including Vidya climbing up a pillar and dragging Madhuri by her hair. The scene is haunting, implying that they are going to great lengths to make it enjoyable to watch.

The film is scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, facing box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa has carved its niche as one of India's most beloved horror-comedy franchises. The first part came in 2007 and it starred Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

The franchise expanded with the second instalment in 2022. Kartik came on board as the lead actor alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani. Both films were blockbusters.

Now fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the third part.

