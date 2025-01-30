"Message kia tha unko...": Jaideep Ahlawat on reaching out to Saif-Kareena after stabbing attack, urges media to respect their privacy

New Delhi [India], January 30 : Actor Jaideep Ahlawat expressed his views on the violent attack on Saif Ali Khan at his residence, and revealing that he did contact Saif and Kareena following the incident.

Notably, it's been over two weeks since Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence during a burglary attempt, but the unfortunate incident continues to dominate the news cycle and public conversation.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, actor Jaideep Ahlawat, revealed that he didn't had a direct conversation with Saif-Kareena, but he did messaged them following the incident.

"Direct baat nahi hui but maine message kia tha unko (I did not talk to them directly but I sent a text to them after learning about the incident)," Jaideep said.

He also urged media and paps to respect the family's privacy and give them space to cope with the incident.

"Ajeeb lagta hai dekhkar (It feels weird)...I recently saw a video of a reporter chasing the actor's car in an unsafe way to get the visuals...it's so dangerous. Thoda bhaut sabko sochna chahiye," he added.

Reportedly, Saif and Kareena have asked the paparazzi not to click photos of their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan. Videos and pictures from the apartment of Saif and Kareena's residence also surfaced online, suggesting that the couple have added some extra fencing to their balcony, so no one can enter their house via the balcony.

Earlier this month, Saif was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft.

After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saifn sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

Saif was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery last week. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he greeted the media and acknowledged their presence.

Hours after the incident, Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also issued a statement, emphasising the overwhelming nature of the constant media scrutiny.

"It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," Kareena stated.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor