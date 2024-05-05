Met Gala 2024: Lookback at Indian celbs gracing the event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : As the world eagerly anticipates the forthcoming Met Gala, fashion enthusiasts are gearing up for what promises to be a spectacle of style, creativity, and cultural resonance.

The Met Gala, renowned as the pinnacle of fashion events, annually brings together the creme de la creme of the entertainment, fashion, and art worlds under one roof. With each iteration, the Gala encapsulates a theme that serves as a canvas for designers and attendees to unleash their sartorial imagination.

As the Met Gala 2024 approaches, it's a fitting moment to reflect on the luminaries from India who have graced this illustrious event in the past. These individuals have not only showcased their impeccable fashion sense but have also contributed to the global dialogue on style, identity, and representation.

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

- 2023: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wowed in a Maison Valentino creation, exuding sophistication with an all-black strapless gown paired with striking white gloves and Bulgari jewellery.

- 2019: Embracing the theme 'Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion,' Chopra stunned in a Christian Dior masterpiece, channelling the whimsy of Alice in Wonderland with a gradient of feathers and a daring hairstyle.

- 2018: Priyanka's Madonna-inspired Ralph Lauren gown for the Heavenly Bodies theme showcased intricate Indian craftsmanship, cementing her as a style icon.

- 2017: Chopra's debut at the Met Gala in a Ralph Lauren trench coat-inspired ensemble sparked a social media frenzy, marking a memorable entry into the world of high fashion.

2. Deepika Padukone

- 2019: Deepika embraced camp with a pink Zac Posen gown, embodying Barbie chic with meticulous embroidery and bold styling.

- 2018: In a crimson Prabal Gurung creation, Padukone epitomized elegance at the Heavenly Bodies-themed gala, accentuating her look with sleek hair and diamond accessories.

- 2017: Deepika's satin Tommy Hilfiger gown for the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons theme showcased her understated glamour and exquisite jewellery.

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt marked her Met Gala debut in 2023 with a breathtaking ensemble crafted by Prabal Gurung. Her homage to Karl Lagerfeld in a bespoke white gown, adorned with delicate pearls, captured timeless elegance and garnered widespread acclaim.

4. Isha Ambani

- 2023: Isha Ambani's Prabal Gurung gown, embellished with crystals and pearls, epitomized opulence and sophistication, complemented by a Chanel doll bag and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

- 2019: Ambani's pale violet tulle gown by Prabal Gurung exuded ethereal charm, showcasing intricate detailing and a regal silhouette.

- 2017: Isha's Christian Dior haute couture gown radiated elegance with floral and pearl elements, embodying understated glamour.

5. Natasha Poonawalla

- 2023: Natasha's Schiaparelli gown, reminiscent of futuristic couture, showcased avant-garde design and bold silver hues.

- 2022: Poonawalla's Sabyasachi and Schiaparelli ensemble, featuring astronomical detailing, brought a unique Indian twist to the Gilded Glamour theme.

- 2019: Her Peter Dundas creation, accentuated with crystals and a dramatic silhouette, epitomized glamour and sophistication.

- 2018: Natasha's Prabal Gurung gown, adorned with graffiti-inspired designs, marked her debut with a bold statement and vibrant style.

The 2024 Met Gala will be held on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Met Gala, often hailed as 'Fashion's Biggest Night', will uphold its tradition by returning on the first Monday of May. This year's theme is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'.

Unlike previous themes, this year's focus will be on reviving unique garments from various centuries, offering a novel perspective to fashion enthusiasts.

While the gala will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' the official dress theme is 'The Garden of Time.'

This year's exhibition will feature significant pieces spanning over 400 years of fashion history, showcasing iconic designers such as Elsa Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Hubert de Givenchy.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny will serve as the night's co-chairs.

The theme aims to celebrate delicate pieces of fashion that are often deemed too fragile for wear, affectionately termed the 'sleeping beauties'.

