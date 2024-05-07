Met Gala 2024: Mona Patel's 'mechanical butterflies' outfit grabs eyeballs

New York [US], May 7 : Fashionista and entrepreneur Mona Patel stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2024 with her glamorous 'mechanical butterflies' outfit, designed by renowned stylist and designer Law Roach.

She made a grand debut at the fashion event and grabbed the eyeballs of everyone in her magnificent outfit. She flaunted her floor-grazing sculpted gown with a butterfly-shaped corset, crafted by Iris Van Herpen, which perfectly matched the theme of 'The Garden of Time'.

What is the most striking part about her dress is the butterflies, which were wrapped around her arms.

Mona Patel, who hails from Vadodara, Gujarat, moved to the United States when she was young. She finally established her business in the United States and enjoys charitable activities. She graduated from Rutgers University and moved to the United States permanently in 2003. Following her goals, she is now a major player in the western fashion sector, running a million-dollar empire with numerous other businesses.

Many other Indian celebs turned heads at the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt, no stranger to the Met Gala spotlight, made a grand entrance in a breathtaking floral Sabyasachi saree, marking her second appearance at the prestigious event.

With a train that practically engulfed the red carpet, Bhatt's ensemble was nothing short of show-stopping, capturing the attention of onlookers and photographers alike.

Alia Bhatt marked her Met Gala debut in 2023 with a breathtaking ensemble crafted by Prabal Gurung. Her homage to Karl Lagerfeld in a bespoke white gown, adorned with delicate pearls, captured timeless elegance and garnered widespread acclaim.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee also created history by becoming the first Indian designer to grace the prestigious Met Gala carpet. He attended the fashion extravaganza wearing an embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection layered with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

For the biggest fashion night at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, made heads turn in Indian designer Rahul Mishra's couture sari gown, featuring a long floral train. Anaita Shroff Adajania styled her for the gala.

Natasha Poonawalla was another Indian celeb who arrived at the Gala night.

This year's Met Gala, themed 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', pays homage to centuries of style evolution while celebrating the delicate pieces often overlooked in the fast-paced world of fashion.

With iconic designers like Elsa Schiaparelli and Christian Dior taking centre stage, the gala promises a journey through fashion history like never before.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny lead the charge as the night's co-chairs, ensuring that every moment of the gala is nothing short of magical.

As celebrities descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art, all eyes are on the 'Garden of Time', the official dress theme of the evening.

In a departure from previous years, this year's gala focuses on reviving unique garments from various centuries, offering a fresh perspective on fashion's ever-evolving landscape. From intricate lace to delicate embroidery, the 'sleeping beauties' of fashion take centre stage, proving that true style knows no bounds.

As the night unfolds and the stars align, the Met Gala 2024 promises to be a celebration of fashion, art, and culture like never before. With each step on the green-tinged carpet, celebrities pay homage to the past while embracing the future, creating moments that will be etched in the annals of fashion history for years to come.

