Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh's team was denied Maharaja of Patiala's Cartier necklace for singer's look at fashion event

New York [US], May 6 : Bringing Punjabi pride and royalty to Hollywood's biggest fashion event, the Met Gala 2025, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh won hearts as he walked the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum wearing a turban (a symbol of Sikh identity), a kurta and a tehmat (a log tunic and draped bottoms).

To pay tribute to Sir Bhupinder Singh, the early 20th-century Maharaja of Patiala, the Diljit team revealed that they wanted to bring the homage closer by actually wearing the Maharaja's personal jewellery, but they were denied, as reported by The New York Times.

In 1928, the prince commissioned Cartier to make him a 1,000-carat diamond necklacethe largest necklace the French jeweller had ever made.

In an interview with The New York Times, Ms. Devnani said that they tried to borrow that iconic Cartier necklacea 1,000-carat diamond necklace made for the Maharaja of Patialafor the Met Gala night to complete Diljit's look.

However, they were denied as it sits sealed in a museum, so she commissioned the Indian jeweller Golecha to create jewellery inspired by the prince's collection, including a turban brooch.

Despite the absence of the iconic Cartier necklace, the singer elevated his traditional look with a jewel-studded turban and a layered diamond necklace by Golecha's Jewels.

Diljit also carried a lion-headed, jewel-studded kirpan (sword).

Hours after marking his iconic presence at Met Gala, Diljit took to Instagram and proudly flaunted his Punjabi culture, writing, "Main Hoon Punjab #metgala Inspired by The Theme of Black Dandyism, I Bring My Turban, My Culture & My Mother Tongue " pNjaabii " to The MET GALA Thank You So Much Dear @prabalgurung @theannawintour @cartier @golecha_jewels @abhilashatd."

He also shared a few pictures of his maharaja look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJTCDF5sSUa/?

Apart from Diljit, the Indian stars who were present at the Met Gala this year were Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani and Manish Malhotra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor