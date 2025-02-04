Met Gala 2025 dress code revealed

Los Angeles [US], February 4 : The dress code for the 2025 Met Gala has been announced, and this time the focus is on menswear.

On Tuesday, Vogue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute officially unveiled this year's dress code "Tailored For You," as well as the annual event's host committee, as per eonline.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum)

As for the theme itself, announced in October, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" centers around "sartorial style" in forming Black identities, with a focus on the "Black dandy," the 18th century looks investigated in Monica L. Miller's 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. In her research, which inspired the upcoming Costume Institute exhibit, Miller explores Black men's use of style to "transform identities," and "imagine new ways of embodying political and social possibilities."

But while the theme will be "Superfine," the dress code, officially announced on February 4, offers a slightly different assignment. While the Met's annual exhibit will be a homage to menswear, the guests attending the 2025 gala have been offered the "Tailored For You" dress code that is "purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation."

The Met Gala, which has been chaired by Wintour since 1995, is set to return to The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5.

LeBron James will serve as honorary co-chair while Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and Lewis Hamilton are also slated to be co-chairs of the event. Wintour, who is largely seen as the mastermind behind the fashion world's biggest event, will return as co-chair as well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor