Met Gala 2025: Natasha Poonawalla exudes style in Manish Malhotra outfit

New York [US], May 6 : Ace designer Manish Malhotra not only made his Met Gala debut this year but also created custom outfits for several celebrities for Hollywood's biggest fashion night. One celebrity who truly made heads turn in Manish's designs was socialite Natasha Poonawalla.

Natasha attended Met Gala 2025 donning a sculpted gown draped in "an exquisite fusion of armor, artistry, and ancestry."

Manish called it a "vision of dandyism woven with the heritage and legacy of Indian Gara embroidery. His design focused on keeping a peplum waist with a sculptural collar and pearl droplet details.

Natasha paired the gown with a black Gara jacket with bold shoulders and an imperial purple lining.

Speaking of Manish's look, he was seen dressed in a striking black overcoat shrug detailed with gold embroidery.He layered it over a crisp white bishop-sleeve shirt.

The formal shirt was elevated with a finely pressed black tie, which gleamed under the lights thanks to silver brooches adorned with emerald-toned stones.

A standout accessory was the golden elephant-face brooch on his overcoat, a subtle nod to Indian heritage, merging seamlessly with the evening's celebration of identity, heritage, and craftsmanship.Completing the look were rugged combat shoes and a meticulously styled waxed hairdo.

This year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," delves into the evolution of Black fashion and its cultural impact, spanning from the 18th century to modern-day expressions.

The concept takes inspiration from the influential 2009 book Slaves to Fashion by Monica L. Miller, exploring the notion of the Black dandy as a statement of style and identity.

Curated by Andrew Bolton, the exhibit spotlights the fusion of fashion with historical and cultural narratives.

